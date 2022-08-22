South East Coast Ambulance Service called Kent Police at around 5.30pm on Thursday 18 August 2022, after a man suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds at a property in Upper Grosvenor Road.

Following the incident, the victim, who is in his twenties, drove to Belgrave Road and dialled 911. He was then taken to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

On August 21, a man was arrested and taken into custody in Croydon, Greater London, in connection with the incident.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of attempted murder against 44-year-old Kojo Ohene the next day. According to reports, the suspect knew the victim.

Mr Ohene, of Upper Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells, was remanded in custody after appearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 22.

On Friday, August 19, a second man, 35, from Ashford, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He was later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 18-1147.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.