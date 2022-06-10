Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court in Wakefield, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) after pleading guilty to Stephen Burkinshaw’s murder.

Mr Burkinshaw, 40, was discovered with serious injuries in the early hours of 10 April this year at an address in Buckingham Court. He was taken to the hospital, but he died a short time later.

Homicide and Major Enquiry Team Detective Inspector Sam Freeman stated:

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Burkinshaw’s family during this tragic time, and we hope his family can find some closure now that his killer has been sentenced.”

Mr Burkinshaw’s family has also released a new photograph of him as well as the following tribute:

“Despite the fact that no sentence could ever change the outcome of this unfortunate situation, we are relieved to have received some form of closure.”

“We would like to thank our liaison officer and victim support worker for assisting us as best they could during this terrible time.”

“Stephen will always be in our hearts; he may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.” We will always love you, our beautiful baby blue-eyed boy, so fly high.”