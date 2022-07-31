Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, has been charged with Kathleen John’s murder.

On Monday, August 1, he is scheduled to appear in Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

At 2.22 a.m. on Friday, July 29, emergency services were called to reports of a woman falling from a height in London Road, Wembley.

Officers were present, as were the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Kathleen John died at the scene despite their efforts.

“I continue to appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the circumstances of Kathleen’s death, who hasn’t already spoken to police, to call us on 101, quoting reference 656/29Jul,” said Detective Chief Inspector John Marriott, the lead investigator.