Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Inclusive Britain actions delivered to tackle racial disparities and level up communities

Inclusive Britain actions delivered to tackle racial disparities and level up communities

by uknip247

Minister for Women and Equalities, and Business Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, has today [Monday 17 April] announced that 32 of the Inclusive Britain action plan measures have been completed just one year after the strategy was published, with significant progress made towards fulfilling remaining commitments.

  • Minister Kemi Badenoch sets out a year of action to deliver on mission to tackle unfair disparities
  • Update report announces that 32 of 74 actions have been delivered
  • New ethnicity pay gap guidance and advice for employers published today

The Government has funded a national recruitment campaign to find more adoptive parents, including those from an ethnic minority background, to improve adoption rates for ethnic minority children. The latest data shows that the number of ethnic minority approved adopters has increased from 450 at March 2020 to 670 at March 2022.

Alongside this the government is backing the trial of an automatic ‘opt-in’ for young people to receive independent legal advice in police custody, and has published the ambitious Schools’ White Paper, which sets out how the government will raise standards and improve grades in reading, writing and maths, benefiting the ethnic minority groups who are overrepresented amongst pupils not meeting expected literacy and numeracy standards in schools.

Last spring the Government set out the ground-breaking, measurable and deliverable Inclusive Britain action plan, in response to the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

It set out 74 ambitious, cross-government steps to tackle unjust disparities, promote fairness, build trust, and level up communities.

Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, said:

“The concrete actions we have delivered over the last year are improving people’s day-to-day lives, but I know that we need to do more to tackle disparities and build people’s trust in our great institutions.

“The groundbreaking Inclusive Britain Action Plan was an excellent first step, and we will continue to deliver on its promises, tackling the complex causes behind racial disparities with data-driven action.

“We must all work together to ensure no-one is held back by their race, social or ethnic background.”

Other measures covered in today’s report include:

  • New guidance for employers on the ethnicity pay gap – published today. It sets out a voluntary system to measure, report on and address any unfair ethnicity pay gaps within their workforce to offer support for businesses. The Government’s approach provides assistance to businesses and employers in this area, while adding no additional burdens to those generating jobs and prosperity for the whole country.
  • Improving the stop and search process through new Public and Personal Safety Training for police officers which includes developed de-escalation and communication skills to boost the quality of policing across the country;
  • Appointing an Expert Panel to develop a new exemplar History Curriculum to widen children’s knowledge and foster cohesion.
  • Highlighting stop and search disparities by publishing new data and analysis, including disparity analysis by force (allowing comparisons to be made) and by reason for search, and analysis of the relationship between stop and search and economic deprivation.

There is more work to be done to tackle disparities and to build trust in institutions. The Government will continue its work to deliver the remaining actions in Inclusive Britain over the next 12 months. Action will tie into major landmarks this year, including the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush, in order to further promote and celebrate the UK’s diversity.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A closure order has been obtained for an address in Swindon to prevent further criminal activity

Police have confirmed that 118 people were arrested on Saturday 15 April, following a large number of protesters attempting to gain entry onto Aintree...

The recent ban on Ukrainian grain imports by Poland and Hungary has been rejected by the European Commission

A police vehicle flipped onto its roof following a collision with a car

UK Space Agency funding for international space partnerships

Two police officers who rescued a distressed woman from a bridge known as ‘a local suicide hotspot’ have helped introduce measures to prevent further...

ULEZ cameras in Bromley vandalised following backlash

A pensioner from West London, 82, is furious after half a million bees were released by stupid vandals’ who caused £10k damage

Police are looking for a missing teen Angel

Bird flu – All bird keepers must maintain scrupulous biosecurity standards

Government outlines action needed in coming years to decarbonise aviation

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after an assault left a victim with a broken jaw

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.