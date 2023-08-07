Increased Fines Proposed for Landlords and Employers Hosting Asylum Seekers in the UK

The UK government is set to introduce significantly increased fines for landlords and employers who breach the law by accommodating or employing asylum seekers. The move is part of an attempt to reduce the so-called “pull factors” that contribute to small boat crossings by migrants.

Under the new plans, landlords found to be hosting a lodger without lawful immigration status for the first time could face fines of up to £5,000. This is a substantial increase from the current maximum fine of £80. If landlords are found to be accommodating multiple occupants without lawful status for the first time, they could be fined £10,000 for each occupier. This represents a sharp rise from the existing £1,000 maximum fine that was introduced in 2014 when civil penalties were first implemented.

Employers will also face tougher fines, with initial penalties of up to £45,000 for each worker found to be without lawful immigration status. The current fine stands at £15,000. Before these new fines take effect at the start of 2024, the Home Office will conduct a consultation to explore additional measures that could deter licensed businesses from employing workers without lawful immigration status.

The proposed tougher fines come from the government’s immigration taskforce, launched earlier this year, which aimed to enhance immigration checks on accommodation and the labour market. The gig economy, heavily reliant on casual workers, is under particular scrutiny, as concerns mount over the eligibility of many workers to stay in the UK.

The immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, emphasized the importance of making it harder for illegal migrants to work and operate in the UK, as this would deter dangerous small boat crossings. He stated that unscrupulous landlords and employers facilitating illegal working and renting enable the business model of people smugglers to continue. Jenrick asserted that there is no excuse for not conducting appropriate checks, and those found in breach will face significantly tougher penalties.

The Home Office claims that immigration enforcement activity has already increased this year, with official visits targeting workers without lawful immigration status up by 50% compared to 2019 levels, reaching the highest point since 2019.

However, opposition parties have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the proposed measures. The shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, argued that penalties should be combined with stronger enforcement action for the government’s efforts to tackle the issue seriously. Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael also called for more substantial fixes, accusing the government of issuing “pointless announcements” on the asylum system without making meaningful changes.

As the Home Office’s consultation gets underway, discussions will likely involve striking a balance between deterring illegal activity and ensuring that genuine asylum seekers are treated fairly and with dignity.