Increased patrols to help you enjoy the World Cup safely and responsibly

Football supporters are being urged to enjoy the World Cup safely and responsibly ahead of England’s next match this evening (Friday 25 November 2022).

The Three Lions take on the USA at 7pm and Kent Police will have increased patrols in place across the county to keep people safe and identify those who may be particularly vulnerable, specifically in areas with pubs, clubs and bars that will be screening the game and expecting large numbers of visitors.

Officers will be on hand to deal with any disorder that may occur and will also be available to assist anyone who may feel at risk or has become a victim of crime.

Acting Chief Superintendent Simon Alland said: ‘In the run-up to the World Cup licensing officers from each of our Community Safety Units have engaged with night-time venues to provide advice on how to minimise any trouble and provide a safe environment for people to enjoy the tournament.

‘Roads policing officers will also be on patrol to ensure motorists are driving responsibly and to take action against anyone who breaks the law, including those who may be under the influence of drink or drugs.

‘I would encourage all football fans to enjoy the World Cup, keep yourself and others safe and behave responsibly – and if you are planning to have a drink then please do not drive afterwards.’

The World Cup is the second international football tournament to be held in two years after Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last July led to disturbances in Maidstone town centre, which this week resulted in 18 people being charged with violent disorder.

A/Ch Supt Alland said: ‘Whilst passions usually run high during major football tournaments, there is absolutely no excuse for people fighting or committing other violent acts including domestic abuse either before, during or after a big game. Anyone who does can expect to be arrested and brought before the courts.

‘Our message to victims during the World Cup is the same as at any other time of the year – we are here to help and you need not suffer in silence. Please report any incidents to us so we can take action against the person responsible and provide you with any safeguarding and support you may need.

‘You can report incidents to us online at www.kent.police.uk/report or by calling 999 in an emergency.’