Increased Police Presence in Carcroft, Doncaster after Concerning Incidents

Carcroft, Doncaster, is witnessing an increased number of officers this weekend after a series of concerning incidents outside a property on Milton Road. The incidents have raised concerns in the community, prompting authorities to intensify their investigations and provide reassurance to residents.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, July 27, at approximately 11.20pm, when a vehicle pulled up on Milton Road, leading to an altercation involving several men. During the confrontation, shots were allegedly fired. Following this, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause violence.

A week later, on Thursday, August 3, at around 11.45pm, reports emerged of a silver vehicle stopping outside an address on the same street. In this incident, three shots were fired towards the property before the vehicle fled the scene.

Adding to the growing concern, in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, a motorhome parked outside the same address was set ablaze, causing extensive damage. The police are treating this incident as arson.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in any of these incidents. However, the authorities are actively conducting investigations to identify and locate those involved.

Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy, leading the investigation, assured the community of an increased police presence in the area over the weekend to continue the inquiries and provide support and reassurance to the residents.

The South Yorkshire police appeal to anyone with information to come forward and share it through their online live chat, the online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1190 of August 3rd. Any CCTV footage or dashcam recordings from the local area that could aid the investigation can be sent to [email protected], mentioning the same incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. They can reach the UK Contact Centre by dialling freephone 0800 555 111 or submit information through a secure and anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.