Independent charity Crimestoppers have issued a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of murder suspect Alexander Carr

They are appealing to the public for anyone who knows the whereabouts of 32-year-old Carr to contact them immediately.

Carr is wanted in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside an address on Brady Street in Sunderland on Saturday, 3 December. He has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland areas.

Extensive enquiries have since been ongoing to locate Carr, who is believed to be actively evading arrest despite knowing he is wanted.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Carr.

Crimestoppers are supporting police by offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information the charity exclusively receives – via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest of Alexander Carr.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It is crucial that Alexander Carr is located as soon as possible as he is a key person that police need to speak to in connection with this murder. This is why our charity is offering a reward and appealing for anonymous information.

“If you know where Alexander Carr is, or where he may be staying, I urge you not to approach him but to speak to us – and you may be eligible for a £10,000 reward.

“When you contact Crimestoppers, we never ask your name. We don’t want to know who you are, just what you know. We never judge. When you hang up the phone or click `send’ on our online form, that’s it. It’s a safe way for you to make a difference and help protect the community and people you care about from harm.

You can pass on information completely anonymously by calling their UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.