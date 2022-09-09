The investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, 24, of Wembley, by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) on Monday 5 September in Streatham Hill has moved forward.

. Kaba who had been released from four-year prison sentence was involved in a police chase across Streamham and failed to stop for officers

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened a homicide investigation into Mr Kaba’s death after reviewing the evidence so far.

Mr Kaba was killed when an MPS officer from the specialist firearms command fired a single shot while attempting to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving. This came after an automatic number plate recognition camera detected that the vehicle had been linked to a firearms incident in the previous days. Mr Kaba was not the owner of the vehicle he was driving.

There investigation team is still gathering and reviewing evidence, but because this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what additional information we can provide. The opening of a criminal investigation does not always imply the filing of criminal charges.

This latest development has been communicated to Mr Kaba’s family.

The IOPC continue to request that people refrain from speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and everyone else who has been affected.