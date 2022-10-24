After months of delay due to the Ukraine conflict, India’s space agency says its rocket successfully launched 36 internet satellites for the UK-based satellite company OneWeb.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) declared the mission successful early on Sunday, as part of a commercial agreement between New Space India Limited, a government-run firm, and OneWeb.

“This is the first commercial launch of the new rocket LVM3 [Launch Vehicle Mark 3],” ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said as liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh took place at 12:07 a.m.

This was the 14th launch of OneWeb satellites, and it used India’s heaviest rocket, which is normally reserved for government spacecraft. In 2019, OneWeb launched its first satellite.

It was OneWeb’s first launch since splitting from the Russian Space Agency in March due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the disruption this year, the British company said it is still on track to launch global coverage next year with a planned constellation of 648 satellites. It is already operational in the most northern latitudes.

ISRO said on its website that the satellites will be arranged in 12 rings with 49 satellites in each plane in a 1,200km (745 mile) circular orbit. Every 109 minutes, each satellite will complete a full orbit around the heart.

Each OneWeb satellite weighs approximately 150 kilogrammes (330 pounds).

According to Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, a director specialising in space and security at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, the launch is significant for India and reflects the country’s gradual opening of its space agency to private customers.

According to Rajagopalan, India has experience launching smaller satellites and has been attempting to corner this market by positioning itself as a satellite launch facility.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine may present an opportunity for India, as many countries avoid Russian launch services.

“It has the potential to significantly accelerate that trend,” she said.

