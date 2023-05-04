Thursday, May 4, 2023
Information is being sought after silver cutlery and jewellery was stolen from a property in Tenterden

The burglary is reported to have taken place while the victim was in the garden, in the Poplar Road area of Wittersham between 4pm and 5.30pm on Saturday 22 April 2023.

As well as cash stolen from a purse, other items taken included a diamond and ruby brooch, a pocket watch in a brown leather case and a gold plated wristwatch and cutlery.

The cutlery is described as having HM King markings and the collection includes dinner forks, tablespoons, a cake slice, desert spoons and knives, a trefid spoon and six cake knives and cake forks.

Anyone who suspects they have seen the cutlery for sale or has any information or CCTV footage which could assist officers in their investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/72425/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form

