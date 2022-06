Elisha Patching, also known as Roach Patching and Niko Patching, was last seen in St Peter’s Place on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the afternoon.

The 19-year-old has short, curly hair that is half blonde and half black, according to reports.

Elisha is thought to have been wearing a black jacket with white writing and grey tracksuit pants when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Elisha is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 14-0166.