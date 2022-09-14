Amy-Rose Parker-Spry was last seen in the Great Lines area of Gillingham at around 5pm on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

Amy is described as white, around five feet six inches tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and auburn hair. She also wears glasses.

The teenager is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with blue writing on the side of the leg and chest, black boots and a black back pack.

Anyone who has seen her, or who has information about her likely whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 13-1353.

ADVERTISEMENT