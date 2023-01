Blaise Golding was last seen in the Glebe Road area of Gravesend on the evening of Sunday 1 January 2023.

She is described as white, five feet tall, slim build with blue eyes and long dark straight hair which has a brown/blonde streak at the front.

Blaise was last seen wearing a black ‘Canada Goose’ coat with a fur hood, pink patterned pyjama bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 999 quoting 01-1476.