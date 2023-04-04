Information is sought to help find a boy reported missing in Deal

Kelyan Bokassa was last seen in the town centre area shortly after 10.30am on Monday 3 April 2023.

The 12-year-old is described as around 5ft 3ins tall with black hair and silver stud earrings in each ear.

He was reportedly wearing a dark grey tracksuit, a grey zip-up top, black trainers and a brown bandana when last seen.

It is possible Kelyan has travelled to the Greenwich area of south-east London.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call 999, quoting reference 03-0363.