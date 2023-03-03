Saturday, March 4, 2023
Saturday, March 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Information is sought to help find a missing man from Tunbridge Wells

by uknip247
written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Barrie Lumsden was last seen in the Kingswood Road area of the town at around 3pm on Friday 3 March 2023.

The 88-year-old is described as around 5ft, 8ins tall and of a slight build, with a white beard and glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured cap, a navy blue raincoat and black trousers. He may be carrying a walking stick.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him to call 101, quoting reference 03-1157.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Five arrested for attempted murder and firearms offences...

The aftershock shook residents’ homes, and the bang...

Salvage Vessel sent to Isle of Innisfree Ferry...

Runaway couple remanded into custody after short court...

Pair mouth “I love you” to each other...

First Picture of Mark Gordon arriving under a...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery...

A 14-year-old boy charged with two stabbings in...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...