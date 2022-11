Michael Jones was last seen in the Littlebrook Manor Way area of Dartford at 10.27am on Friday 11 November 2022.

The 31-year-old has been described as white, five feet and one inch tall, with a heavy build. He has gelled black hair with blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a bright red puffer jacket with a black t-shirt, blue jeans and navy coloured trainers.

Anyone who sees Mr Jones is urged to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 11-0460.