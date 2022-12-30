Friday, December 30, 2022
Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy missing from Bromley who may have travelled to areas in Medway

by @uknip247

Diago Duna is 13 years old and was reported missing on 23 December 2022. Diago is described as being around 5ft feet 3ins tall, of slim build and with black, plaited hair. He is last known to have been wearing a black coat with a grey fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms, sliders and was carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Diago has connections in Medway, particularly around Chatham. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police as soon as possible by calling 101 and quoting 24-0391.

