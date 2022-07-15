On Thursday, a crane driver became trapped in his cab at Southampton docks, causing the docks to be closed.

Paramedics are treating the man 45m (148ft) above the ground inside his dockside crane

Hart South Central ambulance teams are collaborating with fire crews.

Ambulance crews and firefighters worked to free the man at Western Docks, and they plan to lower him to safety on a rope.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Urban Search and Rescue Team have also been dispatched to the scene.

St Mary’s and Redbridge appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, were also involved.

Crews are attempting to install a lowering mechanism on a platform at the top of the crane, while paramedics assist in treating the crane driver in the cab.

Hampshire Fire and Resue have been approached for comment