Inquests have opened into the deaths of 10 people following an explosion in a block of flats

Deputy Viscount Mark Harris opened and adjourned the inquests to allow the release of their bodies for funerals.
The nine residents who died at the Haut du Mont flats were identified by dental records, police told the hearing in St Helier.
The residents who died were Peter Bowler, Raymond Brown, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Ken and Jane Ralph, and Billy Marsden.
The cause of death for the 10th victim, Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in an adjacent building, remained undetermined, it was told.
However, pathologists were satisfied that all 10 bodies could be released for funerals to take place.
A cordon remains in place around the site, while police continue to investigate the explosion.
Det Supt Alison Fossey, told the hearing the investigation would be long and complex and could take several months.