Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Inquests Have Opened Into The Deaths Of 10 People Following An Explosion In A Block Of Flats
Home BREAKING Inquests have opened into the deaths of 10 people following an explosion in a block of flats

Inquests have opened into the deaths of 10 people following an explosion in a block of flats

by @uknip247
Deputy Viscount Mark Harris opened and adjourned the inquests to allow the release of their bodies for funerals.
The bodies of nine residents were recovered in the days following the explosion in St Helier, on 10 December.
A 10th victim was injured in the blast and taken to hospital but died on Christmas Day.
The nine residents who died at the Haut du Mont flats were identified by dental records, police told the hearing in St Helier.
They died due to injuries caused by the explosion, the hearing was told.
The residents who died were Peter Bowler, Raymond Brown, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Ken and Jane Ralph, and Billy Marsden.
The cause of death for the 10th victim, Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in an adjacent building, remained undetermined, it was told.
However, pathologists were satisfied that all 10 bodies could be released for funerals to take place.
A cordon remains in place around the site, while police continue to investigate the explosion.
Det Supt Alison Fossey, told the hearing the investigation would be long and complex and could take several months.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three callouts for Eastbourne Lifeboat over the festive period in challenging sea...

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu...

The UK’s Biggest Jackpot Winners

Six people were arrested after patrolling police officers broke up a fight...

Rural crime officers seek information after heron found dead

Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after...

Critical Incident declared across health services in Sussex

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

A suspect was arrested after police responded to a fire at a...

Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a distressed...

Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog...

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"