Intellectual Property Office Welcomes New Ip Minister
Intellectual Property Office welcomes new IP Minister

Intellectual Property Office welcomes new IP Minister

by uknip247

The Intellectual Property Office welcomes the announcement that Viscount Camrose has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, with responsibility for intellectual property.

Adam Williams, Chief Executive and Comptroller-General of the Intellectual Property Office, said:

I am delighted to welcome Viscount Camrose as the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the newly-formed Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, with responsibility for intellectual property.

The UK is consistently regarded as having one of the very best IP systems in the world, and IP has an integral role to play in unleashing our economy’s creative and innovative potential. I look forward to working with Viscount Camrose to champion the role of IP in making the UK one of the best places in the world for new ideas and discoveries to thrive, helping cement the UK as a Science and Technology Superpower.

Viscount Camrose was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on 7 March 2023.

