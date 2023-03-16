International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell lays out UK’s commitment to helping world’s poorest people at Glasgow conference

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to helping the world’s poorest people as a keynote speaker at an event in Scotland.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Minister Mitchell was in Scotland to address an audience of aid sector experts at the Scottish International Development Alliance’s spring conference at Glasgow’s Trades Hall venue.

His speech detailed how the UK Government has used its £11 billion foreign aid budget to be at the forefront of humanitarian responses including the Ukraine conflict and last month’s Turkey/Syria earthquake catastrophe, which has killed over 50,000 people.

And Minister Mitchell highlighted the UK Government’s commitment to reinvigorating its position as a global leader in development, as set out in the Integrated Review Refresh published on Monday 13 March.

The UK Government remains committed to spending 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) on Official Development Assistance (ODA) as soon as the fiscal situation allows.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said:

The UK will go further and faster on international development, reinvigorating our position as a global leader and further driving our work around the world to improve outcomes for the poorest, and to combat climate change, poverty and some of the root causes of geopolitical instability. The UK remains a champion for international development and one of the most generous global aid donors, spending more than £11 billion in aid in 2021. We are the third highest G7 spenders of Official Development Assistance (ODA) as a percentage of GNI. The UK Government is proud that brave Scottish firefighters and medics have been at the very heart of our efforts to help the Turkish people in their hour of need. Scottish NGOs such as Edinburgh-based Mercy Corps and demining charity The HALO Trust are making a real difference carrying out vital humanitarian work in Ukraine, backed by UK aid. Our task has, of course, been made much more difficult because of the pandemic and the global repercussions of Russia’s war on Ukraine. In spite of all these challenges, we should not lose sight of the big impact our development assistance continues to have, saving and transforming millions of lives around the world.

The Scottish International Development Alliance is the umbrella body for civil society organisations based in Scotland.

Its spring conference, titled ‘Out of the Storm and Towards Global Solidarity’ was chaired by broadcaster and journalist Tasnim Nazeer.

As well as Minister Mitchell, speakers included representatives from international NGOs such as BRAC UK and Save the Children, economic experts from UN conference on trade & development and NatWest Group.

Minister Mitchell used his speech to outline how the UK intends to use its role as a leading global player to build on the country’s commitment to sustainable development – driving the agenda on issues that matter to people across the UK, including on Ukraine, climate change and human rights.

He highlighted how the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, last week (8 March) announced the FCDO’s first International Women and Girls Strategy, which put gender equality at the forefront of UK foreign policy.

Minister Mitchell also visited the FCDO’s joint HQ Abercrombie House in East Kilbride, Lanarkshire, to address its 800 staff.

Minister Mitchell added:

Scotland’s civil society and the FCDO’s 800 staff in East Kilbride are at the very heart of shaping and delivering UK foreign policy as a force for good in the world. I am proud that the UK Government continues to use its influence as a leading player on the world stage to drive the agenda on issues that unite people from every corner of our country.

Frances Guy, chief executive of Scotland’s International Development Alliance said: