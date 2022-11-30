Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Investigating Officers Are Seeking Witnesses After A Man Was Charged With Assault Following An Incident In Gravesend
Investigating officers are seeking witnesses after a man was charged with assault following an incident in Gravesend

A man is alleged to have been assaulted in Havengore Avenue at around 1.20pm on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Officers are urging anyone who may have been present or who may have taken mobile phone footage to get in touch.

Witnesses should call 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/XY/18249/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

• Kieron Cusden, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with several offences including assault.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 November where he was bailed with conditions. He is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 19 December.

