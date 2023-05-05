Investigating officers are seeking witnesses to the theft of scaffolding from a gym in Sheerness

Kent Police received a report that scaffolding was removed and stolen from The Treadmill in Railway Road between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

It is alleged the building equipment was taken away on a white Ford Transit flatbed by three men.

Anyone with information, private CCTV, or dashcam footage who was in the area at the time of the incident, is urged to call the Kent Police appeals line on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/67752/23.