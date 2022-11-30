Investigating officers have charged a man in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dartford

At 8.08pm on Sunday 20 November 2022 Kent Police was called to a house in Wentworth Drive, where it was reported that several people had broken into the home before stealing items from inside.

A woman in her 70s was inside the home at the time but was unharmed in the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation Bakay Behdjet, 31, of Montacute Road, Catford, London, was arrested on Saturday 26 November and has been charged with robbery.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 November where he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

A 31-year-old man from London was arrested on Wednesday 23 November and has been released on bail until Tuesday 24 January 2023.

A 35-year-old man from Swanscombe was arrested on Friday 25 November and he has since been released on bail until Wednesday 28 December.

Officers are continuing their enquiries surrounding the incident.