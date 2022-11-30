Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

s960 Mags court image 960x640
Home BREAKING Investigating officers have charged a man in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dartford

Investigating officers have charged a man in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dartford

by @uknip247

At 8.08pm on Sunday 20 November 2022 Kent Police was called to a house in Wentworth Drive, where it was reported that several people had broken into the home before stealing items from inside.

A woman in her 70s was inside the home at the time but was unharmed in the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation Bakay Behdjet, 31, of Montacute Road, Catford, London, was arrested on Saturday 26 November and has been charged with robbery.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 November where he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

A 31-year-old man from London was arrested on Wednesday 23 November and has been released on bail until Tuesday 24 January 2023.

A 35-year-old man from Swanscombe was arrested on Friday 25 November and he has since been released on bail until Wednesday 28 December.

Officers are continuing their enquiries surrounding the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged as officers make a second arrest in...

Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads with another slow...

Police investigating a building fire have released an image of a woman...

Police called to group of brawling men in Ilford one had been...

After a car crashed into a building, a man was arrested on...

As we enter December, train strikes are set to paralyse the country,...

Two West London men have been sentenced to prison and three others...

Detectives have issued video footage after two women were seriously injured when...

Have you seen missing Sam?

The Chief Fire Officer of West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), Phil Loach...

A man and woman have been jailed for a total of 11...

A man has been jailed for nine and a half years for...