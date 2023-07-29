Investigation Continues as French Police Release Suspects in Alleged Gang Rape Near Eiffel Tower

Saturday, July 29, 2023
Saturday, July 29, 2023
by uknip247
French authorities have released two men who were previously detained on suspicion of participating in an alleged gang rape of a 27-year-old Mexican tourist in the Champ de Mars park, located at the base of the iconic Eiffel Tower in central Paris. Prosecutors confirmed the release on Saturday, stating that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The men had been taken into custody on Thursday as part of the ongoing inquiry launched by Paris prosecutors to probe the suspected rape. However, at this stage of the investigation, the authorities decided to lift their detentions, though they did not provide further details about the decision.

The alleged incident, which was first reported by Le Parisien daily, involved the woman being attacked by a group of five men in the popular park. However, the prosecutors have not yet confirmed the accuracy of the report.

Champ de Mars, a sprawling park adjacent to the Eiffel Tower, is a well-known attraction among both tourists and locals. Its significance is set to increase during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where the park will host beach volleyball events at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, while judo and wrestling will take place at the temporary Arena Champ de Mars at the park’s other end.

Unlike most of Paris’s parks, which close during nighttime, the Champ de Mars remains accessible 24/7. This accessibility has brought attention to safety concerns, especially after the reported rape incident.

The alleged assault has placed additional pressure on Paris’s Socialist Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, to address safety measures within the park, especially during nighttime hours. Calls for the park’s closure at night have been revived, as officials aim to ensure the safety and security of both residents and visitors to the city.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice for the victim. The case remains under active examination, and the authorities are determined to conduct a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the reported gang rape near the iconic Eiffel Tower.

