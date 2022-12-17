Investigation into English Channel deaths

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of four people in the English Channel are being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

Kent Police was called to Dover to assist HM Coastguard following a report received in the early hours of Wednesday 14 December 2022 of a small boat in distress in the water.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, resulting in 39 people being safely brought to shore. Four other people have been pronounced deceased.

Officers are working to establish the identity of the deceased and locate the next of kin.

Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries into the incident should visit Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)