Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Investigation into English Channel deaths

Investigation into English Channel deaths

by @uknip247

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of four people in the English Channel are being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

Kent Police was called to Dover to assist HM Coastguard following a report received in the early hours of Wednesday 14 December 2022 of a small boat in distress in the water.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, resulting in 39 people being safely brought to shore. Four other people have been pronounced deceased.

Officers are working to establish the identity of the deceased and locate the next of kin.

Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries into the incident should visit Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

RELATED ARTICLES

A jail term has been imposed on a man after police seized...

The Met’s response to tackling burglary across London

Cops find nine hidden blades on suspect

The driver of a stolen lorry has been jailed after he led...

Detectives investigating a violent kidnapping incident have released images of two men...

As the flames spread, more than 300 people inside the building were...

A burst water main has caused flooding on Belsize Road in Camden,...

Three Woman 21, 23 and 33 years old all remain fighting from...

Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if...

Reports of fire breaking out at world famous Harrods store in London

Tulse Hill thrown into lockdown with armed officers descending on Derrick House...

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of two children in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"