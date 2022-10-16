Detectives have made good progress in their investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Loughton yesterday morning (Saturday 15 October).
The discovery was made near to the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate at around 11.55am.
The man’s death is being treated as suspicions and officers have working to establish the circumstances which led up to it.
Through our enquiries, we now believe he died within the area for which the Met Police is responsible.
As such the investigation into the man’s death has been formally transferred to them.
Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:
“The Met Police will now take the lead on this investigation but we will continue to support them.
“Road closures will remain in the area while investigations at the scene continue.
“Part of Oakwood Hill is closed to allow our investigations to continue. There is no access to the industrial estate via Chigwell Lane, however it can be access via Roding Road.
“While we don’t believe this will cause significant impact over the weekend, it may cause disruption at the beginning of next week as the industrial estate re-opens for business.
“Diversions will be in place and we appreciate your understanding patience while we carry out our enquiries at the scene.”
If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
Please quote incident 513 of 15 October.
You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
Alternatively you can call us on 101.
In an emergency always call 999.
If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
