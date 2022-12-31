Saturday, December 31, 2022
Investigation launched after blaze at a industrial unit in Pevensey
by @uknip247

 

East Sussex fire service responded this evening at 5:28pm to a fire at an industrial unit at Marine Road, Pevensey.

Four fire engines plus Fire officers were sent to the scene. Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said at 7:30pm “Crews have used five breathing apparatus, two main jets, and 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire. The incident has now been scaled down to two pumps. A full fire investigation will take place tomorrow.

