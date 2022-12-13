Investigation launched after blaze rips through Coombe accident repair centre in Sutton

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Concerns were raised due the building having gas cylinders and a large of amount of thinners and paint

12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters responded to a fire in an industrial unit on Sandiford Road in Sutton.

The blaze ripped through the well-known “Coombe” accident repair centre within the workshop,.

When crews first arrived the majority of the single-storey unit was alight. Concerns were raised due to the building having gas cylinders and a large of amount fo thinners and paint.

 

The Brigade was called about the fire at 11.39pm  and had it under control by 2.40pm. Crews from Sutton, Wimbledon, New Malden and surrounding fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

