A person has died after a fire broke out at a property in South East London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene in Waite Davies Road shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening

Six fire engines were sent to the incident and a number of surrounding roads have been closed whist crews tackle the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find the property ablaze, and on entering the property found someone inside it.

They were tragically pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from Paramedics who made attempts to save the person

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation is underway.