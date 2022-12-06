Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Person Dies In Fatal North London Blaze
A person has died after a huge fire rips through a property in Willesden Green as neighbours are evacuated

An inferno ripped through a house in Willesden Green in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The huge blaze was attended by 30 firefighters and four fire engines and an aerial ladder  as flames swept through a two-storey building in North West London

The London Fire Brigade attended the huge fire leaving a person dead.

The two-storey house fire was badly damaged by the blaze. Firefighters found the person on the ground floor.  They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was under control by just 7am the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire started at a house on  Lancaster  Road, near Cornmow Drive  at around 6.20 am on Tuesday 6th December 2022

Despite the efforts of paramedics, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if other persons were involved.

The London Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade have been approached for comment

