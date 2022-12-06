A person has died after a huge fire rips through a property in Willesden Green as neighbours are evacuated

An inferno ripped through a house in Willesden Green in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The huge blaze was attended by 30 firefighters and four fire engines and an aerial ladder as flames swept through a two-storey building in North West London

The London Fire Brigade attended the huge fire leaving a person dead.

The fire was under control by just 7am the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire started at a house on Lancaster Road, near Cornmow Drive at around 6.20 am on Tuesday 6th December 2022

Despite the efforts of paramedics, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if other persons were involved.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated.