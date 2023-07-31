Investigation Launched After Man Found Collapsed in Rotherham Town Centre Dies

Detectives in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was found collapsed in the town centre this morning and tragically died at the scene. The incident occurred on Sunday, 30 July, and has left authorities seeking information from the public to understand the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The man was discovered unconscious with a head injury on Frederick Street at approximately 9.30am. Upon arrival, emergency services promptly attended to him, but sadly, their efforts could not save his life. An investigation into the incident has been launched to ascertain what led to the man’s collapse and fatal injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne urged potential witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have seen the man at the bus station earlier that morning. The authorities are keen to build a complete picture of the events leading up to his collapse, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove vital in piecing together the sequence of events.

“We are already trawling local CCTV footage,” said DI Ronayne, “but are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on Frederick Street who saw or heard anything suspicious. What may seem a small piece of information to you could be vital in determining what happened this morning.”

Authorities have made various channels available for the public to provide information. Witnesses can pass on relevant details to the police through the online live chat or the online portal. They can also call 101 and quote incident number 293 of 30th July when getting in touch.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a secure means to share information. The UK Contact Centre can be reached on freephone 0800 555 111, or individuals can utilise the simple and secure anonymous online form available at Crimestoppers-uk.org.