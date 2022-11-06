Investigation launched after man remains in London hospital after Borstal attack

A man remain in a London hospital following a serious assault in Kent.

Emergency services rushed to treat the man who has been named locally as Jamie the attack took place and he fell from a height into a busy main road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Borstal Street in the town remains closed whilst SOCO officers in white suits recovering evidence and taking pictures following the attack. Friends of the man were seen speaking to CID officers and revealed that the man has bene transferred to a London hospital.

Nearby shocked staff at the newsagent said the CCTV showed an ambulance arriving just after midnight with Paramedics treating the man for a serious injury.

The road is likely to remain closed whilst Police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called to Borstal Street, Rochester at 11.55pm on Saturday 5 November 2022 following a report a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to a London hospital.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The road is currently closed while enquiries into the incident continue.