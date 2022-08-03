On Wednesday,3rd August 2022 Emergency services were called shortly after 07.45am following the death of a teenager who was crushed by a fairground ride after a group of broke in and started up the fairground ride. A crime scene has been established, and the Pencester Garden Fair has been placed under lockdown. Specialists from Kent Fire and Rescue Technical Rescue are collaborating with officers to assist in the recovery of the person who died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and firefighters. The local man is understood to be 19 years old.

Kent Police has been contacted for comment. The general public is advised to avoid the area.

