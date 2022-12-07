Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Investigation launched after sixty mile an hour police chase involving a BMW mini ploughs into London Bus as five passengers escape serious injury

An investigation has been launched in Ilford after the late-night chase ended with the driver of a white mini having to be freed from the mangled wreckage by fire crews after ploughing into a route 366 bus that was due to terminate at Beckton Junction.

The car collided with a bus on Loxford Lane at around 10.48 pm on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters removed the windscreen of the bus to free the trapped driver and five other passengers who are understood to have escaped serious injury these were checked by  London Air ambulance HEMS medics who were also called to the scene.

The vehicle was being pursued by an undercover traffic car and failed to stop for officers when they put on their blue lights.

 

A road closure has been put in place for officers to carry out a full investigation into the circumstances after the vehicle failed to stop for officers

 

Specialist collision investigators from the Met Police Chadwell Heath traffic garage have been called in to carry out the investigation and the cause of the collision.

 

Road closures are likely to remain in place for some time.

The driver of the BMW mini was treated by Medics at the scene and has been taken to hospital. His condition and injuries are not currently known.

 

The Mett Police nd the London Ambulance service have been approached for comment

