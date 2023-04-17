Investigation launched after Swans are killed by a dog on an Isle of Wight Beach



The West Wight Neighbourhoods Policing Team would like to identify and speak with the people in this image as part of their ongoing enquiries into an incident in Freshwater.



Police received a report at 7.41pm on Friday 7 April that a dog had chased and attacked swans near The Causeway. Two swans have subsequently died.



Officers appreciate the image is not the best quality, but perhaps you know these people and can recognise them from their clothing and the dark-coloured dog which can be seen in the picture.



If you know the people pictured, or this is you, please contact police on 101 quoting 44230137683. You can also submit information to Police online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/