Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Investigation Launched Following Fatal Fire In Clapham South West London
Home BREAKING Investigation launched following fatal fire in Clapham South West London

Investigation launched following fatal fire in Clapham South West London

by @uknip247

Families have been left shocked following a ‘fatal fire’ on Tuesday morning (December 27). Emergency services were called to a  property on Clarence Avenue in  SW4 in the early hours after a garage was seen alight.

A person was found in the blaze and despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the person sadly died.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called just after 3.20am on Tuesday morning following a number  of reports of a well-developed fire that had ripped through a garage

Families in the area have been shocked. The fire woke up one neighbour who lives near the affected home.

“It was around 3 a.m. when I turned off the light [to go to bed.]” I started seeing all these flashing lights around 3.30 a.m. When I pulled back the curtain and looked out, all I saw were huge flames coming from the house. All I saw were red flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. Specialists from the LFB Fire investigation team have been called in to carry out the investigation

The London Fire Brigade has been approached for a statement.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 12...

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old...

Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house...

A St Mary’s Coastguard Rescue Officer gave birth 15 feet in the...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 90 people crossed the English...

A woman from Southampton has spoken out about her relief that she...

The UK will stop publishing the Covid-19 R number that measures how...

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

Officers searching for a missing Wareham man are appealing for help from...

Shoppers are being urged to THINK before grabbing a bargain as the...

Detectives searching for the missing 13-year-old cousin of British Olympian Morgan Lake,...

A woman who was injured in an explosion in Jersey earlier this...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"