Investigation launched following fatal fire in Clapham South West London

Families have been left shocked following a ‘fatal fire’ on Tuesday morning (December 27). Emergency services were called to a property on Clarence Avenue in SW4 in the early hours after a garage was seen alight.

A person was found in the blaze and despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the person sadly died.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called just after 3.20am on Tuesday morning following a number of reports of a well-developed fire that had ripped through a garage

Families in the area have been shocked. The fire woke up one neighbour who lives near the affected home.

“It was around 3 a.m. when I turned off the light [to go to bed.]” I started seeing all these flashing lights around 3.30 a.m. When I pulled back the curtain and looked out, all I saw were huge flames coming from the house. All I saw were red flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. Specialists from the LFB Fire investigation team have been called in to carry out the investigation

The London Fire Brigade has been approached for a statement.