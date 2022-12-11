Sunday, December 11, 2022
Investigation Launched Following Fatal Fire In Eltham
Police have sadly confirmed the death of a man as an Investigation launched following the fatal fire in Eltham

Police have sadly confirmed the death of a man as an Investigation launched following the fatal fire in Eltham

by @uknip247

Investigation has been launched following a fatal fire that took hold at a property in Southeast London on Sunday afternoon.

Police paramedics and four fire crews and engines are called to Reventlow Road just after 4 pm on Sunday were sadly a person was found deceased within inn property after a blaze broke out.

Despite best efforts of first responders, a person was declared deceased at the scene.
Specialist investigators from the London Fire Brigade have been called to assist officers from the Metropolitan police as a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched.

A crime scene has been established outside the property and a blue tarpaulin covers the front door.
A number of CID officers and investigators dressed in forensics suits have been seen entering the property.
The London Fire Brigade, the London, ambulance service, and Metropolitan Police have all been approached for comment

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

At 4.09pm on Sunday, 11 December police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at a fire in Reventlow Road, SE9.

Sadly, the incident has resulted in the death of one man. Officers are working to inform his next of kin.

Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

