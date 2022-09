An investigation has been launched following a fatal house fire after a blaze ripped through a £500,000 property on Tuesday evening.

A person has reportedly died in the fire at a property on Westerdale court, Alburt Park which was reported to emergency services at around 10.10pm on Tuesday 13 September. A number of calls were made reporting smoke and flames to emergency services.

A joint investigation with Police and fire specialists into the cause of the blaze and the circumstances has been launched.

At the height of the incident four engines and twenty firefighters and officers were called to tackle the fire.

The LFB has been approached for comment.

More to follow