Investigation launched in West Ealing after man is sprayed with liquid and set on fire

by uknip247
Police were called at 7.59pm on Monday, 27 February, to reports of an incident in Brownlow Road, West Ealing

A man was reported to have set a second man on fire – he suffered minor burns and was not seriously injured.

The man who started the fire had left the area before officers arrived and work is ongoing to locate him.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing,

