Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home
Home BREAKING Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home

Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home

by @uknip247

Located just a stone’s throw from Regent’s Park in London, Esther Randall Court is an assisted living service for adults over the age of 55 years. The building offers 35 self-contained one-bedroom flats sadly fire crews were called to one of the properties just after 7.00am on Thursday 5th January.

Despite the best efforts from the fire service and paramedics from the London ambulance service, a person has died as a result of the fire in the hospital. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters Rescued Four People From A Fire At A Residential Nursing Home On Little Albany Street In Regent’s Park

Firefighters Rescued Four People From A Fire At A Residential Nursing Home On Little Albany Street In Regent’s Park

Emergency services rushed to a North London care home earlier today (January 5) to reports of a fire. Police were alerted just after 7.25am this morning, with two people being taken to hospital.

Firefighters Rescued Four People From A Fire At A Residential Nursing Home On Little Albany Street In Regent’s Park

Firefighters Rescued Four People From A Fire At A Residential Nursing Home On Little Albany Street In Regent’s Park

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 7.25am on Thursday, 5 January to reports of a fire at Little Albany Street, NW1. Officers, London Fire Brigade [LFB], London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

“The address is a multi-occupancy care facility. A number of residents were evacuated.

“Two people were taken to hospital by LAS. Police say await updates on their conditions. There were no arrests.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Fuel falls by 9p a litre in December but is still too...

Three dogs and two cats dead in Woddingdean House blaze

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assault of an emergency worker

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 12 fire engines and...

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reported...

Birling Gap Beach closed due to rockfall

A sexual predator who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been...

Two arrested on the M25 following aggravated burglary in Brighton

St George’s Hospital has declared a critical incident due to “extreme pressure”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following an allegation of a...

A group of drug dealers from Manchester who supplied up to £10...

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Ashley Dale have seized a car...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"