Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home

Located just a stone’s throw from Regent’s Park in London, Esther Randall Court is an assisted living service for adults over the age of 55 years. The building offers 35 self-contained one-bedroom flats sadly fire crews were called to one of the properties just after 7.00am on Thursday 5th January.

Despite the best efforts from the fire service and paramedics from the London ambulance service, a person has died as a result of the fire in the hospital. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Emergency services rushed to a North London care home earlier today (January 5) to reports of a fire. Police were alerted just after 7.25am this morning, with two people being taken to hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 7.25am on Thursday, 5 January to reports of a fire at Little Albany Street, NW1. Officers, London Fire Brigade [LFB], London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

“The address is a multi-occupancy care facility. A number of residents were evacuated.

“Two people were taken to hospital by LAS. Police say await updates on their conditions. There were no arrests.”