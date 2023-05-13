Investigation Underway Following Chemical Incident in Sidcup: A Young Woman has died

Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, the 13th of May, at an address on East Rochester Way in Sidcup. Police were initially called at 3,46pm following concerns for the welfare of an occupant at the location.

Upon arrival, emergency services, including paramedics, promptly attended the scene and administered first aid to a woman in her mid-20s. Despite their valiant efforts, the woman tragically passed away at the scene.

A teaspoonful of sodium nitrite has the potential to be lethal.

The nature of the incident has raised concerns, as it appears that the woman may have consumed sodium nitrate, a chemical substance with potentially hazardous properties that are understood to have been purchased on the internet. In response, the London Fire Brigade and the DIM Unit (HazMat) were deployed to the scene to support the paramedics and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

As a precautionary measure, the police have established a cordon around the property, restricting access to the area. The presence of other chemicals on the scene has prompted specialized units, including the Metropolitan Police CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) SO15 and other specialists, to join the investigation.

Officers are currently working to trace the next of kin of the deceased woman to provide them with the necessary support during this difficult time. The unexpected nature of her death has raised additional questions, necessitating a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the front garden of the property, a yellow and white tent has been observed, adding to the complexity of the investigation. Experts will meticulously analyze the remains to gather vital information that may shed light on the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

The community of Sidcup has been deeply saddened by the incident, and local residents have expressed their condolences and offered support to those affected by this devastating loss.

Police are committed to conducting a diligent and comprehensive investigation, utilizing the expertise of specialized teams to gather evidence and establish a clearer understanding of the events that unfolded on East Rochester Way. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at 15:46hrs on Saturday, 13 May following concerns for the welfare of an occupant at an address on East Rochester Way in Sidcup.

Emergency services attended and provided first aid. Despite their efforts the woman, aged in her mid-20s, died at the scene.

Officers are in the process of tracing her next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexpected.