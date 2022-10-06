The incident happened as a man was walking his twin cockapoos in London Road, at around 10.45pm on Monday 3 October 2022.

A grey Ford EcoSport travelled from the direction of Wrotham Hill and drove past the victim. It then returned on the wrong side of the road before coming to a halt next to him.

It is alleged the man who was driving demanded he hand over his mobile phone, while two other men got out of the vehicle holding weapons.

The victim ran from the men but lost hold of one of his dogs’ leads. It ran to a nearby pavement where it stood barking and was then struck by the Ford. The vehicle then drove off towards the M25.

Milo, the 11-month-old cockapoo, died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/191975/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on the website.

Detectives are also asking drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may assist their enquirie

