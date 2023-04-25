Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Aylesford

This incident happened at 10.04am on Monday 24 April 2023, as a white Nissan Qashqai was travelling along the A20 London Road towards Ditton.

The collision involved the vehicle and a pedestrian, who was crossing from the direction of Hall Road towards Mills Road, on the Quarry Wood Industrial Estate.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was treated for injuries at the scene and then taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference SM/MD/39/23.

Drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV that may assist can upload the footage using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a20quarrywood

