Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

On Saturday, 21 January 2023, around 10.20 p.m., a black Toyota Auris was travelling along Dane Valley Road towards College Road when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his twenties, and a passenger, a man in his forties, were treated at the scene and taken to a London hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or [email protected], quoting reference HW/DH/007/23.

Drivers with dashcams and residents with CCTV who can help can upload the footage at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/danevalleyroadmargatecollision