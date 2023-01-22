Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Investigators Are Appealing For Information Following A Serious Collision In Margate
Home BREAKING Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

by uknip247

On Saturday, 21 January 2023, around 10.20 p.m., a black Toyota Auris was travelling along Dane Valley Road towards College Road when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his twenties, and a passenger, a man in his forties, were treated at the scene and taken to a London hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or [email protected], quoting reference HW/DH/007/23.

Drivers with dashcams and residents with CCTV who can help can upload the footage at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/danevalleyroadmargatecollision

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Business Secretary warns energy suppliers to end the mistreatment of customers 

A man previously sentenced to almost 20 years for a string of...

The eight dogs seized after a woman in her twenties was mauled...

Two men, one of whom is a port worker, have been arrested...

Met forensic scientists’ advanced DNA capture techniques have been credited with the...

Outline Productions is partnering with Italian beer brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti to...

A self-described “gun nut” who built his own powerful firearms from scratch...

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder...

A former West Mercia police officer has been sentenced to prison for...

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy in the case...

The leader of a Kurdish smuggling ring was apprehended at Manchester Airport...

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More