At around 5.55pm on Sunday 25 September 2022, a Piaggio Vespa moped was involved in a collision on the A229, near the junction with Salts Avenue in Loose. It is not believed any other vehicles were involved.

Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance, and a man in his 50s was flown to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out enquiries and is appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference JG/104/22.

