Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in Gravesend

The incident happened at The Parade in Valley Drive on Wednesday 7 December 2022. At 4.05pm, a woman in her 40s was outside a pharmacy when she was approached by a man and woman she knew. It is alleged the man pulled the victim to the ground and the woman stole her bank card.

The victim managed to get into a car parked nearby. It is further alleged the woman who had taken her bank card then approached the vehicle and caused damage to a wing mirror and the windscreen.

On the following day, a 28-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both suspects are from Gravesend and were later bailed to return to the police station.

Detective Sergeant Ben French, of North Kent CID, said: ‘While two people were detained in connection with this incident, we are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact us.

‘We are also asking drivers with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage that may assist our enquiries.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/235132/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website