Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Sittingbourne

At around 1.30am on Sunday 11 December 2022, a woman was in Rectory Road when it is reported she was assaulted by a man who was known to her.

Officers attended the scene and a suspect was arrested. The victim required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

PC Poppy Edwards, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to the police to call the appeal line.

‘Officers are also asking residents with CCTV and motorists with dashcam to check footage from the Glebe Avenue area of Sittingbourne, between 9pm on Saturday 10 December and midnight. We are specifically looking for a man who appears to be wearing a number of coats while riding a bicycle.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/236748/22. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Mathew Breaker, of Swanstree Avenue, Sittingbourne, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 December 2022, charged with attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possessing a bladed object in a public place. The 46-year-old was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.

