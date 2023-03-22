Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Teynham

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Teynham

by uknip247

At about 7.20pm on Friday 17 March 2023, a collision occurred between two motorbikes and a car along the A2, London Road, Teynham.

The rider and passenger of one of the motorbikes, a blue Suzuki GSXR received serious injuries and both remain in hospital.

The rider of the other motorbike, a white Honda CBR received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The 22-year-old man from Sittingbourne has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The passenger also received minor injuries.

The occupants of the car, a blue Volvo V40 were not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the movements of the car or motorbikes beforehand should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/CF/31/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

Motorists with relevant dashcam footage can upload it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/londonroadteynhamcollision

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Erith chop shop discovered in a Police raid

A woman and her child fled a South London home after the top floor caught fire last night

UK announces new support for improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in Asia and Africa

Officers are appealing for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

Can you help Police find Allan Dorkins who’s missing from #Basildon?

New traffic commissioner appointed for the West Midlands Traffic Area

Police are appealing for information following an incident of indecent exposure in Swindon

Buying solar panels made easy

A man from Sittingbourne has been convicted of multiple rapes and other sex offences over a period of several years

CCTV images have been released by officers investigating shoplifting in Sandwich

Tech deal could make computer servers more expensive for UK businesses

Two men have been jailed after arming themselves with weapons and threatening someone in their home

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More